Video: Ex-BJP MLA fires shots outside sitting legislator's office
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion fired shots while his followers threw stones at independent MLA Umesh Kumar's office in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.
The incident happened on Sunday after local body election results were announced.
According to reports, the development occurred after several days of vitriol and threats between the two leaders.
Retaliation
Kumar retaliates, both politicians taken into custody
Things took an ugly turn when Kumar retaliated by marching to Champion's office with his supporters.
Kumar was reportedly seen brandishing a pistol and shouting abuses at Champion.
Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Doval confirmed both politicians were taken into custody on complaints from both sides.
"Police immediately registered a case in the incident of Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and his supporters firing in the camp office of independent MLA Umesh Kumar," Doval said.
Double engine Sarkar gives constitutional rights to ex BJP MLA, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and his henchmen to fire at sitting independent MLA Umesh Sharma in broad daylight on Republic Day. Kudos to to India for double engine governments for the BJP pic.twitter.com/ye4n817BWN— Roahan Mitra (@rohansmitra) January 27, 2025
Feud history
Long-standing rivalry between Champion and Kumar
The feud between Champion and Kumar goes back to the 2022 elections when Kumar defeated Champion for the Khanpur seat.
Recently, Champion posted derogatory comments about Kumar online, which allegedly incited Kumar to confront him at his residence.
After the violent incident, both politicians were arrested; Champion from Dehradun was taken to the Ranipur police station, and Kumar was arrested from Roorkee.
Investigation underway
Police investigate use of licensed arms, seek suspension
Now, the police are probing the use of licensed arms by both parties.
Haridwar SSP Dobal said, "A report of licensed arms in the possession of both Umesh and Pranav is being given to the district magistrate."
The incident has riled political tensions in Uttarakhand just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Dehradun for the national games' opening ceremony.
BJP President Mahendra Bhatt stressed that strict action would be taken against any party representatives involved in unlawful activities.