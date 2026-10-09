Rahul Gandhi led protest where women cops were molested: Centre

The Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, questioned the extent of restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on October 10.

Senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan raised concerns over metro station closures and train cancellations.

The court emphasized balancing citizens' right to protest with others' right to access basic facilities.