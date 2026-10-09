Rahul Gandhi led protest where women cops were molested: Centre
What's the story
The Indian government has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of leading a protest in Delhi that resulted in the molestation and injury of women police officers. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the allegations before the Supreme Court on Friday, saying "Lady police officers have been molested and injured." He also claimed that police personnel were verbally abused during the protest, which he argued was unlawful as no permission had been granted for it.
Legal scrutiny
Supreme Court's stance on Delhi restrictions
The Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, questioned the extent of restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on October 10.
Senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan raised concerns over metro station closures and train cancellations.
The court emphasized balancing citizens' right to protest with others' right to access basic facilities.
Allegations surfaced
BJP accuses Rahul of inappropriate behavior during protest
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Gandhi of pushing and inappropriately touching a woman police officer during a protest on Ashoka Road.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared video footage on social media, alleging Gandhi attempted to push the officer.
However, there was no immediate response from Congress regarding these allegations.
Security balance
Supreme Court emphasizes need for balance
The Supreme Court stressed that while security is important, it shouldn't disrupt daily life.
"Law enforcement agencies can't bring everything to halt and leave people without any transport facility," the court said.
It also questioned whether the restrictions were proportional to the threats, advising against excessive measures like closing metro stations.