Next Article
2025: The year cloud giants crumbled
Technology
2025 was a rough ride for the internet's biggest players—AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud all went down at different points, causing chaos for millions.
The largest outage occurred in October when AWS had a 15-hour outage that rippled globally and hit thousands of apps people use every day.
Why does this matter?
When these cloud giants stumble, it's not just tech companies that feel it—everyday stuff like Spotify, Discord, Slack, and Zoom also grinds to a halt.
Even big names like Ingram Micro were knocked offline for days by ransomware.
This year made it clear: when so much of the internet depends on just a few cloud providers, one glitch can mess things up for everyone.