LOADING...

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for comet spotting

Technology

If you're into stargazing, keep your eyes on the sky—2026 will bring several comets worth checking out from January through August.
Two standouts are 24P/Schaumasse and C/2024 E1 Wierzchos, both bright enough for binoculars, with C/2024 E1 Wierzchos potentially visible to the naked eye under dark skies.

When and where to look

24P/Schaumasse hits its brightest on January 8, visible before sunrise from both hemispheres, and will pass near Arcturus in mid-January.
C/2024 E1 Wierzchos peaks on January 20 in the Southern Hemisphere's evening sky, low in the southwest.
There's more: C/2025 R3 PanSTARRS might shine extra bright around April 19 (morning up north, evening down south), and 10P/Tempel 2 will be best just after sunset in early August.

Pro tips for comet hunting

Find a dark spot away from city lights and grab some binoculars or a telescope if you have one.
Apps with finder charts can help you track each comet's path—perfect for planning your next night under the stars.