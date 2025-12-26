2026 is shaping up to be a big year for comet spotting

When and where to look

24P/Schaumasse hits its brightest on January 8, visible before sunrise from both hemispheres, and will pass near Arcturus in mid-January.

C/2024 E1 Wierzchos peaks on January 20 in the Southern Hemisphere's evening sky, low in the southwest.

There's more: C/2025 R3 PanSTARRS might shine extra bright around April 19 (morning up north, evening down south), and 10P/Tempel 2 will be best just after sunset in early August.