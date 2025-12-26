2026 is shaping up to be a big year for comet spotting
If you're into stargazing, keep your eyes on the sky—2026 will bring several comets worth checking out from January through August.
Two standouts are 24P/Schaumasse and C/2024 E1 Wierzchos, both bright enough for binoculars, with C/2024 E1 Wierzchos potentially visible to the naked eye under dark skies.
When and where to look
24P/Schaumasse hits its brightest on January 8, visible before sunrise from both hemispheres, and will pass near Arcturus in mid-January.
C/2024 E1 Wierzchos peaks on January 20 in the Southern Hemisphere's evening sky, low in the southwest.
There's more: C/2025 R3 PanSTARRS might shine extra bright around April 19 (morning up north, evening down south), and 10P/Tempel 2 will be best just after sunset in early August.
Pro tips for comet hunting
Find a dark spot away from city lights and grab some binoculars or a telescope if you have one.
Apps with finder charts can help you track each comet's path—perfect for planning your next night under the stars.