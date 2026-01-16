50% discount! Samsung Galaxy Ring drops to ₹15,999 on Amazon

Samsung 's Galaxy Ring, a wearable device designed for health tracking, has received its biggest price cut ever on Amazon India . The discount is part of the ongoing Prime Early Access sale and brings the ring down to ₹15,999. This is the lowest price since its launch and makes it more affordable for those interested in ring-based health monitoring.

Discount details How to avail the discount on Galaxy Ring The Samsung Galaxy Ring is listed on Amazon at ₹18,999 after a direct price cut of approximately 53% from its original MRP of ₹39,999. Users can also avail an additional discount by applying a ₹1,000 Prime coupon and using select SBI credit card offers that give up to ₹2,000 instant discount to bring the effective price down to ₹15,999. The deal is available for Prime members only and is valid for a limited time during the sale window.

Product features Samsung Galaxy Ring: A compact health and fitness wearable The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a compact health and fitness wearable that works with Samsung's ecosystem. It focuses on continuous health tracking without a display, making it ideal for users who prefer minimal wearables. The ring supports sleep tracking, activity monitoring, and fitness insights, with data synced through Samsung's health platform. It offers up to seven days of battery life on a single charge depending on usage patterns.

