50% discount! Samsung Galaxy Ring drops to ₹15,999 on Amazon
What's the story
Samsung's Galaxy Ring, a wearable device designed for health tracking, has received its biggest price cut ever on Amazon India. The discount is part of the ongoing Prime Early Access sale and brings the ring down to ₹15,999. This is the lowest price since its launch and makes it more affordable for those interested in ring-based health monitoring.
Discount details
How to avail the discount on Galaxy Ring
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is listed on Amazon at ₹18,999 after a direct price cut of approximately 53% from its original MRP of ₹39,999. Users can also avail an additional discount by applying a ₹1,000 Prime coupon and using select SBI credit card offers that give up to ₹2,000 instant discount to bring the effective price down to ₹15,999. The deal is available for Prime members only and is valid for a limited time during the sale window.
Product features
Samsung Galaxy Ring: A compact health and fitness wearable
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a compact health and fitness wearable that works with Samsung's ecosystem. It focuses on continuous health tracking without a display, making it ideal for users who prefer minimal wearables. The ring supports sleep tracking, activity monitoring, and fitness insights, with data synced through Samsung's health platform. It offers up to seven days of battery life on a single charge depending on usage patterns.
Size options
Samsung Galaxy Ring comes in multiple sizes
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is made of titanium and comes in multiple sizes. Amazon lists the Titanium Silver variant as part of the discounted deal. Samsung also provides a sizing kit option to help users choose the correct fit before use. One major highlight of this listing is that there are no app subscription fees involved with health and fitness data access on the device.