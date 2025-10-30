Adobe Firefly now generates music and voiceovers

The upgraded Firefly Image Model 5 delivers sharper, more realistic 4MP images with better lighting and anatomy. Editing is easier too: just type what you want changed with "Prompt to Edit." Plus, Firefly Boards now let you rotate 3D objects, export PDFs, and grab files in bulk for smoother group projects.

Firefly's new Project Moonlight preview helps brainstorm ideas or develop content on the fly.

You can even train your own Custom Models to match your style, though this feature is in private beta.

Everything connects seamlessly with Adobe Express and Creative Cloud—so moving assets between apps is simple.

Pricing isn't out yet, but you can try Image Model 5 free (with limits) right now. Perfect if you want pro-level tools without breaking the bank!