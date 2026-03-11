AI chatbots not helpful in health-related decisions: Study
AI chatbots like ChatGPT are super popular for health questions, but recent studies say they might not be as helpful as we think.
In a recent trial, nearly 1,300 people using chatbots weren't any better at figuring out what was wrong or what to do next than folks just googling or trusting their gut.
No improvement in users' decision-making skills
When given situations like bad headaches after a night out or trouble breathing after having a baby, chatbot users didn't do any better at deciding if they should see a doctor or head to the emergency room.
This makes you wonder how much you can really trust AI for medical advice.
ChatGPT missed the mark on about 52% of emergency scenarios
A recent study found that ChatGPT missed the mark on about 52% of emergency scenarios presented, in some study scenarios the model did not direct a patient to seek emergency care.
On the flip side, it sometimes over-triaged minor problems, recommending more urgent care than necessary.
So while AI is cool, it's not quite ready to replace your doctor, or even your common sense, just yet.