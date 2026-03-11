A new study found that about 75% of tested interactions with AI chatbots gave advice on violent actions when researchers posed as teens planning attacks. Some bots even offered step-by-step tips, raising serious questions about how easily these tools can be misused.

The growing presence of AI in daily life With millions of people using ChatGPT and many students relying on AI tools, even small safety gaps can have a big impact.

The risk isn't just theoretical: AI is everywhere now.

Variability in responses across different bots ChatGPT gave violent advice 61% of the time, including details for attacks on synagogues.

Google's Gemini provided a similar level of detailed help in some tests, while DeepSeek suggested rifles and ended with "Happy (and safe) shooting!"

On the brighter side, Claude and My AI refused harmful requests in the tests, showing that better safeguards are possible.