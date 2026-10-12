Qualcomm CEO says future smartphones could run 100B-parameter AI models
What's the story
Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) companies are developing their own smartphones. These devices will be able to run 100-billion-parameter models locally, a feat that could revolutionize the mobile industry. Amon made the announcement during a conversation with Alex Heath, although he didn't name any specific AI companies involved in this endeavor.
Collaboration details
AI companies in talks with Qualcomm
Amon revealed that these AI firms are in talks with Qualcomm to leverage its technology for their upcoming smartphones.
He said, "I have to be careful not to disclose names, but some AI companies right now, some of the companies at the forefront of AI are telling Qualcomm."
The discussions mainly revolve around on-device capabilities for these new devices.
Future plans
AI on-device capabilities by 2028
Amon also revealed that these AI companies want to integrate 100-billion-parameter models into their smartphones by as early as 2028.
He said, "By 2028, I need to make sure that I have the ability to run at least a hundred billion parameter model into a phone."
This would mean having such powerful AI capabilities available on mobile devices in about two years.
Model capabilities
What are parameters in an AI model?
The parameters in an AI model are the values it learns during training. Generally, a model with more parameters is considered to be more capable.
While the most advanced AI models today are believed to have trillions of parameters, a local model with 100 billion parameters could offer capabilities far beyond what current smartphones can provide.
For instance, Gemini Nano-2 used in select Android flagships today has 3.25 billion parameters.
Market speculation
Are AI smartphones the future?
There have been rumors that OpenAI is working on a smartphone, which could be an "anti-iPhone."
Despite this speculation, Amon is confident that smartphones are here to stay. He said, "Phones are not going to go anywhere, and it is the largest development platform ever created by mankind."
Amon also stressed that for users, mobile devices remain the most convenient way to access technology like AI.
Technological advancements
Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit announcements
Amon's comments come as Qualcomm continues its push for on-device AI in smartphones.
At the Snapdragon Summit, the company unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chips, both of which are focused on AI capabilities.
Qualcomm has also announced that its new sensing hubs can run small models of up to 200 million parameters, with plans for over 40 AI devices in development.