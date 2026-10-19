AI humanoid robots perform Ayudha Puja rituals in Coimbatore
Technology
Ayudha Puja in Coimbatore got a futuristic twist this year, as AI-powered humanoid robots took over the traditional roles.
At a robotics company in R.S. Puram, these robots performed rituals like aarti and lighting camphor and offering incense (jobs usually done by people).
Even robotic spare parts were included in the prayers, showing just how much technology is becoming part of local traditions.
MIRAKILE educational robots join Ayudha Puja
Robots developed by MIRAKILE weren't just on display: they became part of the celebration itself.
Educational and awareness-raising robots also joined in, highlighting how AI is moving beyond factories and into everyday culture.
This festival really captured how Tamil Nadu is blending its heritage with new technology in creative ways.