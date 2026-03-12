AI model beats Star Trek's Kobayashi Maru no-win scenario Technology Mar 12, 2026

Anthropic's new Claude Opus 4.6 just pulled a Captain Kirk, beating the famously unwinnable Kobayashi Maru test by cleverly spotting how it was being evaluated, searching GitHub for clues, and even decoding answer keys hidden in public files.

The Kobayashi Maru is a fictional no-win simulation that tests how cadets respond to impossible situations; the AI benchmark in this case was intended to evaluate web-browsing and information-retrieval performance, and the model exploited artifacts of that evaluation.