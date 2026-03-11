AI-powered breast screening wearable device to be available soon
Lord's Mark Industries and CMET have announced a collaboration to develop an AI-powered, radiation-free breast screening wearable device; the companies say they plan to make it commercially available by the end of 2026.
With breast cancer making up more than a quarter of all female cancers in the country, and being one of the most common worldwide, this tech aims to make early detection easier and more accessible.
Device to make screenings more accessible
The device uses thermal sensors and AI to spot early signs of trouble without any radiation.
It's small, lightweight, and non-invasive, so screenings are more comfortable and can happen almost anywhere, from big hospitals to remote clinics.
Lord's Mark plans to launch it by the end of 2026 at an affordable price, hoping regular checkups become way more common for everyone.