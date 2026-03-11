AI-powered breast screening wearable device to be available soon Technology Mar 11, 2026

Lord's Mark Industries and CMET have announced a collaboration to develop an AI-powered, radiation-free breast screening wearable device; the companies say they plan to make it commercially available by the end of 2026.

With breast cancer making up more than a quarter of all female cancers in the country, and being one of the most common worldwide, this tech aims to make early detection easier and more accessible.