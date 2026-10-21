AI start-up raises $150M to teach robots human-like object handling

Eka Robotics has developed a manipulation architecture that includes a force-sensitive gripper and a new kind of deep-learning model.

The company's technology has already surpassed human performance in some dexterous manipulation tasks.

Raghu Raguram, general partner at a16z who co-led the funding round, said, "They are already exceeding superhuman performance for certain tasks."

He added that he expects to see superhuman performance in many dexterous manipulation tasks over the next few months.