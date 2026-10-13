Alibaba launches $450 AI glasses to take on Meta
What's the story
Alibaba has launched its latest Qwen Glasses N1 series, a major step in its consumer electronics expansion and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. The new smart glasses, with prices starting at 2,999 yuan ($450) before discounts, are aimed at competing with industry leader Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.
Tech integration
Pro edition offers eye-tracking functions
The new Qwen Glasses N1 series comes with 50MP cameras. A Pro edition, priced at 3,499 yuan, features new eye-tracking functions.
The glasses promise a standby time of up to 25 hours or music playback for nine hours on a single charge.
They also tightly integrate Alibaba's Qwen AI assistant.
The Qwen Glasses N1 series also supports shopping functions, payments, and health tracking. Users can interact with the AI agent via bone-conduction microphones.
New product
AI earbuds launched in partnership with Bose
Along with the Qwen Glasses N1 series, Alibaba has also launched its new AI earbuds, Qwen Clip.
These were developed in partnership with headphone maker Bose and are priced at 1,299 yuan.
The move is part of Alibaba's strategy to provide a more affordable way to access its advanced Qwen technology.