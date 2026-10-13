Alibaba launches $450 AI glasses to take on Meta

The new Qwen Glasses N1 series comes with 50MP cameras. A Pro edition, priced at 3,499 yuan, features new eye-tracking functions.

The glasses promise a standby time of up to 25 hours or music playback for nine hours on a single charge.

They also tightly integrate Alibaba's Qwen AI assistant.

The Qwen Glasses N1 series also supports shopping functions, payments, and health tracking. Users can interact with the AI agent via bone-conduction microphones.