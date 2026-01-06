LOADING...
Amazon Alexa+ now runs in your browser, taking on ChatGPT
Alexa+ can be accessed at Alexa.com

By Mudit Dube
Jan 06, 2026
10:57 am
What's the story

Amazon has made its generative AI assistant, Alexa+, available to the public through a free early access program. The service can be accessed at Alexa.com, giving users an opportunity to experience the capabilities of this advanced AI without any hardware requirements. This move comes as part of Amazon's strategy to make Alexa+ as accessible as established chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Future plans

Alexa+ to be included with Amazon Prime memberships

Previously, access to Alexa+ required a supporting device. However, Amazon has not revealed when this early access period will end. Once it does, Alexa+ will be bundled with Amazon Prime memberships or available as a standalone subscription. The pricing strategy indicates that Amazon hopes to use Alexa+ as a tool for driving more people toward its Prime subscriptions.

Integration benefits

Alexa+ to enhance Amazon's shopping ecosystem

Alexa+'s integration with Amazon's shopping ecosystem, including its e-commerce platform, grocery delivery service, and Whole Foods, could boost revenue for the company. The AI assistant is being marketed as a tool for managing household tasks such as trip planning, meal preparation, to-do lists and calendars. It also provides persistent context and continuity across devices or interfaces of choice with all previous chats preferences and personalization carried over.

Accessibility features

Alexa+ to be accessible across devices

Amazon has also made Alexa+ available on its website, Alexa.amazon.com, in addition to Alexa.com. The company said this new interaction model with the redesigned mobile app will make Alexa+ accessible across every surface - whether at your desk, on the go or at home. This is part of Amazon's plan to make its AI assistant more widely used for advanced and essential tasks.

New features

Alexa+ to offer document upload and smart home control

The web interface of Alexa+ also lets users upload documents, emails, and images for information extraction. It can convert recipes into shopping lists or automatically add events like kids' little league schedules to calendars. The AI assistant also offers access to smart home devices such as lights, locks, and doorbell cameras from the same platform.