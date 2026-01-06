Amazon Alexa+ now runs in your browser, taking on ChatGPT

Amazon has made its generative AI assistant, Alexa+, available to the public through a free early access program. The service can be accessed at Alexa.com, giving users an opportunity to experience the capabilities of this advanced AI without any hardware requirements. This move comes as part of Amazon's strategy to make Alexa+ as accessible as established chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Future plans Alexa+ to be included with Amazon Prime memberships Previously, access to Alexa+ required a supporting device. However, Amazon has not revealed when this early access period will end. Once it does, Alexa+ will be bundled with Amazon Prime memberships or available as a standalone subscription. The pricing strategy indicates that Amazon hopes to use Alexa+ as a tool for driving more people toward its Prime subscriptions.

Integration benefits Alexa+ to enhance Amazon's shopping ecosystem Alexa+'s integration with Amazon's shopping ecosystem, including its e-commerce platform, grocery delivery service, and Whole Foods, could boost revenue for the company. The AI assistant is being marketed as a tool for managing household tasks such as trip planning, meal preparation, to-do lists and calendars. It also provides persistent context and continuity across devices or interfaces of choice with all previous chats preferences and personalization carried over.

Accessibility features Alexa+ to be accessible across devices Amazon has also made Alexa+ available on its website, Alexa.amazon.com, in addition to Alexa.com. The company said this new interaction model with the redesigned mobile app will make Alexa+ accessible across every surface - whether at your desk, on the go or at home. This is part of Amazon's plan to make its AI assistant more widely used for advanced and essential tasks.