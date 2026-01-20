Amazon Echo Show 11 launched at ₹27,000: Check features
What's the story
Amazon has launched its latest smart home device, the Echo Show 11, in India. The device was first unveiled globally three months ago. It is powered by Amazon's proprietary AZ3 Pro chipset and features a 10.95-inch full HD touchscreen display. The new model also comes with a premium 3D knit fabric finish, built-in premium speakers, and a high-resolution camera for enhanced user interaction. It is available in Glacier White and Graphite colors via the Amazon India website.
Tech specs
Echo Show 11's advanced features and specifications
The Echo Show 11 packs a 10.95-inch full HD (1,920x1,200 pixels) touchscreen display. It measures 72 x 100 x 50mm and weighs 1.3kg. For media consumption, the Echo Show 11 comes with front-facing stereo speakers developed for the new Echo Studio, along with a custom woofer. Amazon has also revamped the media control center to let users browse music, ambient sounds, podcasts, etc., on dedicated pages.
Smart integration
Echo Show 11's smart home integration and privacy features
The Echo Show 11 supports Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Matter, and Thread protocols for seamless smart home integration. It also features Amazon's new sensor platform called Omnisense that uses sensors to provide more personalized routines. For instance, users can set temperature as a trigger in a routine to have Alexa automatically activate smart fans or adjust the smart blinds. The device comes with multiple layers of privacy controls including a dedicated microphone toggle and in-app/on-device camera controls.