Amazon Echo Show 11 launched at ₹27,000: Check features

By Mudit Dube 10:38 am Jan 20, 202610:38 am

What's the story

Amazon has launched its latest smart home device, the Echo Show 11, in India. The device was first unveiled globally three months ago. It is powered by Amazon's proprietary AZ3 Pro chipset and features a 10.95-inch full HD touchscreen display. The new model also comes with a premium 3D knit fabric finish, built-in premium speakers, and a high-resolution camera for enhanced user interaction. It is available in Glacier White and Graphite colors via the Amazon India website.