Amazon gig sale: Discounts on MacBook Air, Pro models
Technology
Amazon's Great Indian Festival is offering up to 30% off on the 2022 Apple MacBook Air right now, with additional discounts and offers on other MacBook Air and Pro models.
The deal covers both Air and Pro models with the latest M3 and M4 chips, and you can pick from colors like Midnight and Silver—so whether you're a student, creator, or just want something sleek for daily use, there's something here.
No cost EMI and cashback options are also available
You'll find the 2022 MacBook Air (great for syncing with your iPhone or iPad) plus the new M4 Air in Sky Blue and Midnight—both known for strong battery life and crisp Retina displays.
Amazon is also offering No Cost EMI and cashback options, so getting into the Apple ecosystem feels way more affordable during this festival.