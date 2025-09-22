Amazon gig sale: Discounts on MacBook Air, Pro models Technology Sep 22, 2025

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is offering up to 30% off on the 2022 Apple MacBook Air right now, with additional discounts and offers on other MacBook Air and Pro models.

The deal covers both Air and Pro models with the latest M3 and M4 chips, and you can pick from colors like Midnight and Silver—so whether you're a student, creator, or just want something sleek for daily use, there's something here.