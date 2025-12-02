Amazon Music launches '2025 Delivered' to take on Spotify Wrapped

Amazon Music has launched a new feature called "2025 Delivered," aimed at providing users with a personalized annual summary of their music listening habits. The feature is similar to Spotify 's popular Wrapped experience and gives listeners an overview of their top artists, favorite songs, and preferred genres. It also includes statistics for audiobooks and podcasts consumed over the year.

Alexa integration Unique feature for Alexa users One of the unique aspects of Amazon Music's year-end recap is a special feature for users with an Alexa-enabled device. These users can see the title of the most requested song they have asked Alexa to play throughout the year. This integration adds a personal touch to the listening experience, making it even more special.

Badge system Amazon Music introduces new badges for listeners Along with the 2025 Delivered feature, Amazon Music has also introduced a badge system for its users. The "Trendsetter" badge is given to those who are "early adopters" of trending albums, while the "Headliner" badge is awarded to fans who are in the top percentage of an artist's listeners. This new addition adds an element of gamification and encourages users to explore more music on the platform.

Shareable stats 2025 Delivered offers shareable cards Like its competitors, Amazon Music also provides listeners with animated shareable cards highlighting their unique music stats. The new 2025 cards come with a "music festival" theme and are personalized for each listener. For example, a listener named Katie gets her own "Katie Fest," featuring artists such as Bad Bunny, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan among others.