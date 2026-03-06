Amazon's revamped Fire TV app now available on Android, iOS

Amazon has announced the rollout of its revamped Fire TV mobile app, which is now available in the US, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain and the UK. The new version of the app goes beyond just being a backup remote. It now allows users to browse and discover content directly from their smartphones. You can manage your watchlist on-the-go and even play titles on your TV through this updated experience.

Enhanced functionality App offers a 2nd screen for content discovery The updated app transforms smartphones into a second screen for finding what to watch next. This way, you can easily add a friend's show recommendation to your watchlist even when you're away from home. Amazon says that this seamless integration between mobile and TV creates a more flexible and convenient viewing experience for Fire TV customers.

Design alignment Matches the new Fire TV UI launched last month The refreshed look of the Fire TV app matches the new user interface of Fire TV, which was launched last month. The updated UI focuses more on content and simplifies navigation with rounded corners, gradients, consistent typography and increased spacing between content. It also gives more space for pinned apps.

Advertisement

User experience Simplified navigation with clearly marked categories The top navigation bar of the app has been simplified into categories with clearly marked icons for Movies, TV, Live TV, Sports and News. The search button is now more accessible than ever. Within these tabs, Fire TV displays the content you're already watching along with recommendations from your subscribed services in rows labeled "For You."

Advertisement