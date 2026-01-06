Amazon takes on Samsung, LG with new 4K art TVs

Amazon has joined the art TV race with the launch of its first-ever model, the Ember Artline. The new 4K edge-lit LED TV comes with a matte screen to minimize ambient light glare and is just 1.5-inch thick. The Ember Artline supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, as well as Wi-Fi 6 for seamless connectivity.

Features Ember Artline: A customizable and interactive viewing experience The Ember Artline comes with far-field microphones for Alexa+ interaction from any corner of the room. It also features motion sensors, dubbed as Omnisense technology, to detect when someone enters or leaves the room to enable or disable the art mode. The TV can be customized with 10 different colored frames at the time of purchase - walnut, ash, teak, black oak, matte white, midnight blue, fig, pale gold, graphite, and silver.

Art mode Ember Artline's unique art display and personalization feature The Ember Artline can integrate with Amazon Photos to display personal pictures or create slideshows. It also offers access to over 2,000 pieces of art for free. A unique feature of the TV is its ability to provide personalized art recommendations based on the decor of the room where it is set up. This is done by taking up to four photos of the room.