Andhra Pradesh launches Pilloo AI, India's 1st voice-based billing app
Andhra Pradesh just rolled out Pilloo AI—the country's first billing and accounting app you can control with your voice.
Designed for MSMEs, it lets users make invoices, track sales and payments, and manage accounts simply by talking in their local language.
The launch happened at the state secretariat in Amaravati.
It supports 5 Indian languages
Pilloo AI supports five Indian languages (with plans to reach 50+ worldwide), uses AI to understand speech and scan documents.
You don't need accounting know-how or even a screen—just your voice.
As co-founder Ram Mohan Locharla puts it, small business owners rely on manual records because existing systems are "expensive, complex, and intimidating" and Pilloo AI enables "simple voice conversations, without screens, paperwork, or dependency on intermediaries."
Founder Sai Praneeth G adds that it takes the stress out of billing for small business owners.