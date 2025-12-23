Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 is here: What's new for Pixel users?
Google just dropped the first beta of Android 16 QPR3 for Pixel 6 and newer.
This update brings usability tweaks, background improvements, and a bunch of fresh Unicode 17.0 emojis.
The stable release is set for March 2026.
What's cool in this beta?
You can now adjust your flashlight brightness right from Quick Settings with a handy slider.
The At a Glance widget can finally be removed from your home screen if you want more space.
There's also an updated status bar that shows which apps are using your location, plus blue icons when the camera or mic are active.
Other tweaks & how to try it
Folders on the home screen now zoom out with a slick animation, and you can swap the back and recent keys if you use three-button navigation—just like Samsung phones.
If you're curious to try it, sign up at Google's Android Beta Program site—but heads up: leaving early means wiping your phone, so only jump in if you're cool with possible bugs!