Next Article
Android's December 2025 update: Fresh look, better security
Technology
Google just dropped its December 2025 system update for Android, rolling out a custom account selection UI and tweaks to parental controls.
Security got a solid boost too, with bug fixes across phones, PCs, TVs, Auto, and Wear devices, addressing security and privacy issues across devices.
What else is new?
Developers get more tools this month with added support for Maps and Ads on phones.
The Play Store v49.4 now makes it easier for users to install system services themselves.
Plus, earlier updates brought in the Ask Play chat feature and personalized notification controls—making the Play Store feel a bit more your own.
All these changes are about smoother performance and putting you more in control of your device experience.