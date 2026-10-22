Anthropic announces Claude Duet AI assistant on October 22 2026
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Duet, a smart AI assistant built for professionals and small-business owners.
Announced on October 22, 2026, it learns from how you work and your connected apps to help you get more done.
For now, it's rolling out as a "research preview" for Pro and Max subscribers through a wait list.
Claude Duet gives custom daily briefings
Claude Duet gives you custom daily briefings and important updates pulled from your connected apps, only pinging you when something actually matters.
It can handle everything from simple scheduling to bigger projects like building dashboards or forecasting finances.
This launch comes a few weeks after OpenAI's Dots and as Meta's Muse is gaining buzz.