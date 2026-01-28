Anthropic CEO warns AI could outsmart humans soon
Technology
Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, is sounding the alarm about super-intelligent AI possibly arriving in just a year or two.
In his essay "The Adolescence of Technology," he says these advanced AIs could quickly become smarter than us and, if not handled carefully, might cause serious harm—even things as extreme as human enslavement or mass destruction.
What he thinks we should do about it
Amodei wants both tech companies and governments to step up with stricter rules and real enforcement to keep AI in check.
He's even suggesting big changes, like updating laws or constitutions to deal with these risks.
Some critics think he's giving AI too much credit by describing it almost like a person, especially with all the talk lately about people getting too attached to chatbots.