Anthropic launches Claude local processing in India with Amazon Bedrock
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out local processing for its Claude artificial intelligence, or AI, models in India, teaming up with Amazon Bedrock to make it happen.
Now, AI requests can be handled on servers within the country: great news for meeting India's data rules and speeding things up for users.
Claude used by TCS Infosys Cognizant
India is a major market for Claude, especially in software development. Companies like TCS, Infosys, and Cognizant are using Claude.
This move also helps financial institutions and government agencies meet strict regulations while boosting their tech game.