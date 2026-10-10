Apple acqui-hires Huxe, AI start-up founded by Google NotebookLM developers
What's the story
Apple has struck an acqui-hire deal for Huxe, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up founded by former developers of Google's popular NotebookLM. The deal was revealed in the European Union's Digital Markets Act transparency database. It is Apple's at least fourth AI-related deal disclosed this year and follows a trend of acqui-hires in the tech industry.
Product launch
Huxe was launched by 3 developers from Google's NotebookLM
In mid-2025, three developers from Google's NotebookLM launched Huxe, a personalized AI audio app.
The application could generate daily briefings from users' emails and calendars, create podcast-style conversations on specific topics, and provide constantly updated audio feeds for news and sports.
The product was launched on an invite-only basis in June 2025 before becoming publicly accessible in September of the same year.
Company evolution
Start-up's service was discontinued in May 2026
Huxe continued to develop its product until May 2026, when the company announced its closure.
The service was discontinued on May 28, with the website only stating that the team was "moving on to new things."
Despite its relatively short lifespan, Huxe made a significant impact in the AI space with its innovative audio app.
Deal details
Deal gives Apple right to make employment offers
The EU's Digital Markets Act transparency database revealed that Apple has struck a deal with Huxe.
The agreement gives Apple the right to make employment offers and hire certain employees of Huxe AI, Inc. as well as a non-exclusive license to Huxe's intellectual property rights.
This is not an outright acquisition but an acqui-hire where a larger company brings over key employees and gains access to some of the start-up's technology without purchasing the business itself.
Industry impact
Apple's recent AI deals
While Apple hasn't revealed its plans for Huxe's technology or which employees it intends to hire, the deal fits into the company's recent pattern of acquiring AI companies.
These firms are developing new ways for people and devices to interact through voice, vision, and other interfaces.
However, acqui-hires have been criticized for potentially allowing large tech companies to sidestep traditional merger reviews.