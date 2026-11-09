Apple wants to make Siri more like Meta's Muse AI
What's the story
Apple is reportedly working on making its virtual assistant, Siri, more proactive and capable of taking actions on behalf of users. The tech giant could make Siri more like an agent as early as next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported. This development comes amid a growing trend among tech companies toward creating agentic AI interfaces capable of independently completing tasks for users.
Future plans
A proactive approach for Siri
Gurman noted that Apple is looking at a more proactive approach with Siri, similar to what OpenAI's Dots, xAI's Grok Bot, and Meta's Muse offer.
These agents can independently manage tasks in the background and provide results.
This would greatly reduce the need for users to have advanced computer skills, making certain tasks less expensive and more accessible.
Process improvement
Apple is also streamlining iOS development process
Along with the Siri upgrade, Apple is also improving its internal development processes for iOS 28.
Gurman reported that the company is giving engineers more time to code and explore instead of spending too much time integrating features within the operating system.
In this first cycle of iOS 28 development, Apple has allotted six weeks for coding and two weeks for integration.