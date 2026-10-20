Apple caps iPhone purchases at 2 per person in India
Technology
Thinking of grabbing the latest iPhones?
Apple now lets you buy only two units per person for the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max on its official Indian website.
This purchase cap is currently in place on Apple's official Indian website, something Apple has already done in places like China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.
Apple cap covers iPhone 17 models
The two-device cap also covers the older iPhone 17 models.
Reports say Apple's US online store is following suit with similar limits for the iPhone Duo foldables.
While Apple hasn't officially explained why, it's likely tied to high demand during big Indian festivals like Dussehra and Diwali.
So if you're planning a festive phone upgrade spree, keep this new limit in mind!