Why Dynamic Island looks different on Apple's newest iPhones
What's the story
Apple's Dynamic Island is a unique feature that replaces the traditional notch with a pill-shaped area at the top of the iPhone screen. The innovative design debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022 and has been included in all subsequent Pro models, as well as the entire non-Pro lineup since the iPhone 15. However, its functionality varies across different models, especially on the latest iPhone 18 Pro and foldable iPhone Duo.
Enhanced functionality
iPhone 18 Pro
On iPhone 18 Pro, Dynamic Island has been improved to support more Live Activities at once.
The feature shows updates from ongoing activities while keeping their details accessible.
This is made possible by a smaller and narrower cutout than previous models, thanks to Apple's decision to place the Face ID infrared camera under the display with a specialized pixel arrangement that lets infrared light pass through.
Software enhancement
Three Live Activities at once
The software update for Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro allows up to three Live Activities at once.
This means you could see an Uber ride, a sports score, and a kitchen timer all at the same time.
The new layout uses the narrower cutout and surrounding space for these activities, allowing users to track multiple tasks from one area.
To focus on an activity, simply tap its indicator or swipe across Dynamic Island to switch between them.
Dual display adaptation
iPhone Duo
The iPhone Duo, which features two displays, has also adapted Dynamic Island in its own way.
The outer camera sits in the corner and is always visible while the inner one remains hidden behind the screen until activated.
On this model, when a Live Activity runs, the camera area expands into Dynamic Island and sits atop a vertical column on the side of the screen.