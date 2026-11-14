Apple's smart home devices are now available for pre-order
What's the story
Apple's first set of smart home devices under its Apple Home Collection are now available for preorder. The tech giant had announced this collection last month, marking a major step into the smart home market. The new line-up includes a range of products co-developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric, such as outdoor and indoor cameras, video doorbells, floodlight cameras, smart locks, and thermostats.
Availability
Pre-orders for select devices are live
The initial batch of Apple Home Collection devices is now available for pre-order on the company's online store. The delivery is expected in mid-December.
However, not all products from the collection are up for pre-order yet.
As of now, only a few LG accessories including outdoor and indoor cameras as well as a video doorbell can be pre-ordered with an estimated shipping timeline between December 11 and December 17.
Features
Thread technology ensures uninterrupted connectivity
The devices in the Apple Home Collection don't come with any exclusive features or functionality.
However, they do provide an easy setup process, thanks to Apple's partnership with LG and Schneider Electric.
You can get them running just by tapping them with your iPhone. Plus, they use Thread technology to stay connected even if there's a loss of internet or Wi-Fi connection.