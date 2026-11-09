Apple may bring ChatGPT and Claude to HomeView smart hub
What's the story
Apple is reportedly looking to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots into its smart home hub, HomeView. The speculation stems from a recent discovery in the iOS 27.3 beta code. The update features a flag for a "Conversational Apps" category, which hints at potential future integration of AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude into the HomeView ecosystem.
Feature enhancements
Other improvements in iOS 27.3 beta
The latest iOS 27.3 beta also brings some major improvements, including bidirectional audio routing and session management.
However, these features are "still not fully wired up," according to a report by pdfu on X.
The additions suggest Apple's continued efforts to enhance user experience and functionality within its HomeView platform.
Security upgrade
Anti-spoofing protection
Along with the feature enhancements, Apple has also introduced an anti-spoofing protection system.
The new security measure will authenticate users with their iPhones after three unsuccessful attempts.
It also includes a lockout system with progressively longer wait times, starting from one hour for the second lockout and extending up to eight for the fourth one.
Information
No official word from Apple yet
Despite these major updates and improvements, Apple has not officially announced any of the features or their potential release dates. The lack of clarity on Apple's future plans for HomeView and its integration with AI chatbots leaves users eagerly waiting for official confirmation.