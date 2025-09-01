What to expect from Apple's September 9 launch event

Apple is gearing up for its highly-anticipated "Awe Dropping" event, scheduled for September 9 at 10:30pm IST. The tech giant is expected to unveil a total of eight new products, including the much-awaited iPhone 17 series. The company could also launch new models of Apple Watch and updated AirPods lineups. This would be Apple's biggest hardware refresh in recent years, amid concerns about its artificial intelligence strategy.

Market challenges Apple under pressure to prove iPhone's relevance Apple has been under pressure to prove the relevance of its flagship product, the iPhone. The company's stock performance has lagged behind other tech giants in recent years. Despite these challenges, the iPhone continues to generate billions in revenue. Apple's growing presence in emerging markets like India is also helping it stay afloat amid these market pressures.

New launch iPhone 17 Air could be game-changer The upcoming event could see the launch of iPhone 17 Air, a model that could shake up Apple's current lineup. The ultra-thin device is expected to take cues from Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge and measure around 5.5mm at its thinnest point. It will likely sport a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

Design details Device could weigh around 145gm The iPhone 17 Air is said to feature a hybrid titanium-aluminum frame and weigh around 145gm, much lighter than the iPhone 16 Pro's 199gm. However, it may come with some compromises like a single rear camera and a smaller battery than other models in the mainline iPhone lineup. The device is expected to be priced at $899.

Upcoming features Standard iPhone 17 expected to come in vibrant colors The standard iPhone 17 is expected to come in vibrant colors but look similar to last year's model. It will likely sport an upgraded 24MP front camera, doubling the resolution of current models. Even the standard iPhone 17 is expected to get a 120Hz display, bringing this feature across the entire lineup for the first time.

Design upgrades Pro models to sport new rear camera design The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to sport a new pill-shaped camera bump, inspired by Google's Pixel phones. They will likely be powered by a new A19 processor and come with a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom. The Pro models are also expected to switch from glass backs to aluminum ones, making them lighter than their predecessors.

Watch upgrades Apple Watch Series 11 to focus on health features Along with the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to launch two or three new models of its popular smartwatch. The regular Apple Watch Series 11 will focus on health features, including blood-pressure tracking without diastolic readings. It could also get an updated S11 chip and a bigger battery for improved performance. Alongside, we can see Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE 3 models.