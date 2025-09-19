iPhone 17 series now available in India: Check prices, offers

Apple 's latest iPhone 17 series, which includes four new models, is now available for purchase in India. The lineup comprises the standard iPhone 17, an all-new iPhone Air, as well as the high-end iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. They come with 120Hz OLED displays, superior screen protection, bigger batteries, A19 (or A19 Pro) chipset, an upgraded 18MP selfie camera, and up to three 48MP lenses on the rear.

Pricing breakdown What is the price of iPhone 17 series? The iPhone 17 base model with 256GB storage costs ₹82,900 while the 512GB variant is priced at ₹1,02,900. The new iPhone Air starts at ₹1,19,900 for its 256GB version and goes up to ₹1,59,900 for the 1TB storage option. The Pro models are more expensive with the iPhone 17 Pro starting at ₹1,34,900 for its base variant and going up to an eye-watering ₹2.3 lakh for the top-end Pro Max model with a whopping 2TB storage capacity.

Discount offers Reliance Digital, Croma are offering instant discount on iPhones Several retailers in India are offering lucrative sale deals on the iPhone 17 series. Reliance Digital is giving bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options. You can get a ₹6,000 discount on buying an iPhone 17 from Reliance Digital while the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models come with a ₹4,000 discount. Croma is also offering an instant discount of ₹6,000 on iPhone 17 along with up to ₹12,000 exchange bonus and six-month EMI option for online/offline purchases.