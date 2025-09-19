ISRO's Gaganyaan mission set for December with Vyommitra's uncrewed flight

Vyommitra to test life support systems

Vyommitra will act as a stand-in for astronauts—testing life support and other systems to make sure everything works before real people go up.

India's making steady progress: from parachute drop tests with the Air Force and DRDO, to finishing up its astronaut-ready rocket.

Looking ahead, ISRO has even bigger plans—think an Indian space station by 2035 and a moon landing by 2040!