ISRO's Gaganyaan mission set for December with Vyommitra's uncrewed flight
Technology
ISRO is getting ready to launch Vyommitra, its half-humanoid robot, on an uncrewed mission this December.
Announced by ISRO Chief V Narayanan, this flight is a big step toward India's first human spaceflight program, "Gaganyaan," planned for early 2027.
Vyommitra's mission is one of three test runs before actual astronauts take off.
Vyommitra to test life support systems
Vyommitra will act as a stand-in for astronauts—testing life support and other systems to make sure everything works before real people go up.
India's making steady progress: from parachute drop tests with the Air Force and DRDO, to finishing up its astronaut-ready rocket.
Looking ahead, ISRO has even bigger plans—think an Indian space station by 2035 and a moon landing by 2040!