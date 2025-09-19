Next Article
Fractal, IIT-Bombay, Tech Mahindra working on 70B-parameter AI model
Technology
Fractal Analytics has been picked by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) to help build India's next-gen AI models.
Teaming up with IIT-Bombay's BharatGen, Tech Mahindra, and others, Fractal—led by CEO Srikanth Velamakanni—is working on a massive 70-billion-parameter Large Reasoning Model (LRM) designed to shake up healthcare and STEM in India.
AI model to boost healthcare in India
The new AI model aims to boost everything from faster medical diagnoses to smarter drug discovery.
MeitY is backing the project with over 4,000 powerful GPUs worth ₹34.58 crore.
Fractal says we'll start seeing real-world uses soon, and Velamakanni highlights that keeping control of this tech in India is key so the government can own and manage it for the country's future.