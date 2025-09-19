Gemini AI comes to Chrome: How to use it

Browser can now suggest websites, summarize content

Gemini is rolling out to Mac and Windows users in the US now, with Android and iOS coming soon—great news if you're always juggling tabs for school or projects.

Plus, the address bar (omnibox) now uses AI to give you smarter suggestions based on what you're viewing.

On the safety side, Chrome's new tools help spot scams and keep your passwords secure, with Google saying they've already blocked billions of scam alerts daily on Android.