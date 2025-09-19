Next Article
Gemini AI comes to Chrome: How to use it
Technology
Chrome just got a big AI boost, making your browser smarter and more helpful.
The latest update brings Gemini, an AI assistant that can answer questions and summarize information as you browse.
Chrome's also putting a bigger focus on productivity and security, so you get more done with less hassle.
Browser can now suggest websites, summarize content
Gemini is rolling out to Mac and Windows users in the US now, with Android and iOS coming soon—great news if you're always juggling tabs for school or projects.
Plus, the address bar (omnibox) now uses AI to give you smarter suggestions based on what you're viewing.
On the safety side, Chrome's new tools help spot scams and keep your passwords secure, with Google saying they've already blocked billions of scam alerts daily on Android.