You can now share Gemini's custom AI assistants with others
What's the story
Google has introduced a new feature that allows users to share their Gemini Gems (custom AI assistants) with others. The capability was first hinted at in June, and is now available for both personal and Workspace accounts. To use this feature, simply head over to the "Explore Gems" page on the web version of Gemini (gemini.google.com/gems/view) and click on the share button next to each item in your "My Gems" list.
User experience
How to share a gem
The sharing process for Gemini Gems is done through the existing Google Drive system. Users can either enter an email address or get a shareable link. Once shared, the recipient is taken directly to the chat page with a note saying "This Gem is shared. Instructions may change," above the prompt box. After entering a prompt, it gets saved in the Gem manager under a new section called "Shared with me."
Drive integration
Shared files are saved in Google Drive
After sharing a Gemini Gem, a new "Gemini Gems" folder will appear in your Google Drive. These files are protected by Drive permissions and any changes made will be visible across both Gemini and Drive. The shared files display the Gemini icon, which when clicked takes you directly to gemini.google.com. This feature has been highly requested by users, and Google previously discussed its potential in the context of education.