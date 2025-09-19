The sharing process for Gemini Gems is done through Google Drive

You can now share Gemini's custom AI assistants with others

By Mudit Dube 08:58 am Sep 19, 202508:58 am

What's the story

Google has introduced a new feature that allows users to share their Gemini Gems (custom AI assistants) with others. The capability was first hinted at in June, and is now available for both personal and Workspace accounts. To use this feature, simply head over to the "Explore Gems" page on the web version of Gemini (gemini.google.com/gems/view) and click on the share button next to each item in your "My Gems" list.