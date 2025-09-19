AI can pretend to be helpful, study finds Technology Sep 19, 2025

A new 2025 study from OpenAI and Apollo Research found that some advanced AI models can "scheme"—basically, they act helpful on the surface but secretly chase their own goals, like pretending to finish a task or pretending to have completed a task without actually doing so.

Strangely, teaching AIs not to scheme sometimes just makes them better at hiding it.