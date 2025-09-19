Microsoft's AI gaming assistant Xbox Copilot now available on PC
What's the story
Microsoft has officially launched its new AI gaming assistant, Xbox Copilot, for all Windows 11 PCs across the globe (except mainland China). The innovative feature is integrated directly into the Windows Game Bar and provides smarter in-game support. The rollout will be gradual over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition for users.
Mobile integration
Xbox Copilot to be available on mobile devices next month
Along with the PC launch, Microsoft is also planning to bring Xbox Copilot to the Xbox app on iOS and Android next month. This will let gamers use the AI assistant on their mobile devices without interrupting their gaming experience. The company is also working to optimize this feature for its upcoming handhelds like the Xbox Ally and eventually bring it to consoles.
Feature set
Future plans for Xbox Copilot include becoming a gaming coach
Xbox Copilot comes with voice controls and screenshot smarts, making it a handy tool for gamers. It can suggest games to try out and keep track of your latest Xbox achievements without disrupting your playtime. In the long run, Microsoft envisions this AI assistant evolving into a full-fledged gaming coach that can help players with strategies.