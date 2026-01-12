Apple may debut iPhone 17e next month: What to expect

Apple 's next budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone 17e, is expected to launch as early as next month. The device will be powered by Apple's A19 chip, which also features in the iPhone 17 series. The new silicon promises improvements in display engine and neural processing, making it ideal for Apple's expanding range of AI-driven features.

Performance boost iPhone 17e to offer enhanced performance and AI capabilities The A19 chip is expected to deliver smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and better battery optimization on the iPhone 17e. This upgrade will also enable improved Apple Intelligence capabilities that rely heavily on on-device processing. The device will feature a familiar 6.1-inch display size but with slimmer bezels for a more modern look, even though it may not get advanced features like ProMotion or always-on mode.

Camera upgrade iPhone 17e to feature advanced camera and MagSafe support The iPhone 17e is also expected to sport Apple's latest 18MP Center Stage front camera for improved selfies and video chats. The rear of the phone will likely have a single 48MP camera, same as its predecessor but with enhanced image processing capabilities. Another major addition in this model would be MagSafe support for faster wireless charging speeds and magnetic accessories.

Software enhancements iPhone 17e to come with advanced AI features On the software front, the iPhone 17e is expected to run on iOS 26.4 with an upgraded Siri experience powered by a customized version of Google's Gemini AI. The new assistant will offer more context-aware responses and handle actions across multiple apps. Apple Intelligence, the company's umbrella term for its AI features, will also bring useful tools such as Live Call Translation and Hold Assist for managing long customer-service queues.