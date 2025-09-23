Apple announces festive season offers in India: Check discounts

Apple has announced its festive season offers for 2025 in India. The deals are available till October 23 on the Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app, and at all Apple Retail Stores. The tech giant is offering a range of benefits including cashback deals, no-cost EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments), trade-in benefits, free engraving services and special Diwali-themed sessions at its stores.

Financial benefits Apple is offering up to ₹10,000 instant cashback Apple is offering up to ₹10,000 instant cashback on purchases made with American Express, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards. The company is also providing no-cost EMIs of up to 12 months across its entire product range including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and AirPods. This makes it easier for customers to buy their favorite Apple products without a huge upfront payment.

Festive features 'Today at Apple' Diwali special sessions To celebrate the festive season, Apple is hosting a special 'Today at Apple' session from October 3-5. The sessions will be conducted in collaboration with photographer Farhan Hussain and will teach participants how to capture the essence of Diwali using an iPhone. Regular 'Today at Apple' sessions will also continue during this festive period across stores.

Enhanced shopping experience New services for festive shoppers Apple has also introduced several new services for festive shoppers. These include online personal sessions, live video shopping with specialists, and digital gifting through the Apple Store app. Customers can also personalize their products including iPads, AirPods, AirTags and Apple Pencils with free engraving in regional languages as well as English. This adds a personal touch to every purchase made during this festive season.