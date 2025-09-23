Apple announces festive season offers in India: Check discounts
What's the story
Apple has announced its festive season offers for 2025 in India. The deals are available till October 23 on the Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app, and at all Apple Retail Stores. The tech giant is offering a range of benefits including cashback deals, no-cost EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments), trade-in benefits, free engraving services and special Diwali-themed sessions at its stores.
Financial benefits
Apple is offering up to ₹10,000 instant cashback
Apple is offering up to ₹10,000 instant cashback on purchases made with American Express, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards. The company is also providing no-cost EMIs of up to 12 months across its entire product range including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and AirPods. This makes it easier for customers to buy their favorite Apple products without a huge upfront payment.
Festive features
'Today at Apple' Diwali special sessions
To celebrate the festive season, Apple is hosting a special 'Today at Apple' session from October 3-5. The sessions will be conducted in collaboration with photographer Farhan Hussain and will teach participants how to capture the essence of Diwali using an iPhone. Regular 'Today at Apple' sessions will also continue during this festive period across stores.
Enhanced shopping experience
New services for festive shoppers
Apple has also introduced several new services for festive shoppers. These include online personal sessions, live video shopping with specialists, and digital gifting through the Apple Store app. Customers can also personalize their products including iPads, AirPods, AirTags and Apple Pencils with free engraving in regional languages as well as English. This adds a personal touch to every purchase made during this festive season.
Trade-in benefits
Trade-in program and flexible delivery options
Apple's trade-in program continues to offer instant credit for eligible smartphones, Macs, iPads and Apple Watch models. This is available both online and at physical stores. The company also provides flexible delivery and pickup options such as express and scheduled delivery across locations. These measures are part of Apple's effort to make shopping more convenient during the festive season.