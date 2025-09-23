ChatGPT Go plan doubles Indian subscribers in just one month

OpenAI 's affordable subscription plan, ChatGPT Go, has witnessed a massive surge in user adoption since its launch in India on August 19. Nick Turley, the head of ChatGPT at OpenAI, revealed on X that "total ChatGPT subscribers more than doubled" within just over a month of the plan's introduction. The plan is priced at ₹399 and offers expanded access to messages, image generation, and file uploads.

Market significance India is second-largest market for OpenAI India has emerged as a major market for OpenAI, second only to the US in terms of active ChatGPT users. The company's CEO Sam Altman had announced plans to establish its first India office in Delhi by the end of this year. He is also scheduled to visit the country soon. The launch of ChatGPT Go was specifically aimed at catering to emerging markets like India with affordable access.

Plan details ChatGPT Go vs free plan ChatGPT Go offers 10 times higher limits for messages, image generation, and file uploads compared to free users. It also has much higher memory retention capabilities, enabling more personalized interactions with the chatbot over time. The plan has now been launched in Indonesia at 75,000 Rupiah per month, which is roughly equivalent to ₹399 in India.