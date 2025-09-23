Verizon and partners kick off 6G development
Verizon has started working on 6G tech, teaming up with big names like Meta, Samsung, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
They're hoping to take what 5G started and push it further—think faster speeds and smarter connections.
Joe Russo, EVP & president, global networks and technology at Verizon, highlighted how "5G Advanced" is laying the groundwork for what's next.
What to expect from 6G
Expect some serious upgrades: Samsung predicts mind-blowing speeds up to 1,000Gbps and super low lag.
Nokia's even exploring ways for 6G signals to "sense" the world around us—imagine your phone helping create a digital twin of your environment using AI.
Plus, Verizon is working with global standards groups to make sure everyone can use the same network worldwide.