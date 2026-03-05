Apple Music to distinguish AI-generated music with new tags

Apple Music has announced a major update to its platform, introducing new metadata tags. The move is aimed at increasing transparency about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music creation. According to 9to5Mac, Apple sent an email to its partners announcing that these AI Transparency Tags will be mandatory for all new content uploaded on the platform from now on.

Tag categories Four distinct tags introduced by Apple Music The new system introduced by Apple Music features four distinct tags, each corresponding to a different creative element. The 'Artwork' tag indicates AI-generated album covers or motion graphics, while the 'Track' tag marks when AI was used in producing a sound recording. The 'Composition' tag discloses AI involvement in lyrics or musical composition and the 'Music Video' tag flags AI-generated visual elements in videos.

Tag application Multiple tags can be applied to the same content Apple Music has clarified that multiple tags can be applied to the same content if AI was used across different areas. This move is seen as a first step toward greater transparency in the music industry as generative AI becomes more common. Interestingly, Apple is leaving it up to partners to decide what qualifies as AI-generated content, just like they already do with metadata such as genres and credits.

