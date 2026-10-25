Official iPhone Duo repair guides now available
What's the story
Apple has released a series of repair guides and manuals for the iPhone Duo. The documents are aimed at users and independent technicians who want to replace or fix individual parts of their devices. The guides cover both software and hardware issues that could affect the new smartphone, including hinge problems, Touch ID, and display troubleshooting.
Repair manual
Official repair manual for the iPhone Duo
Along with the support documents, Apple has also released an official repair manual for the iPhone Duo.
The document provides detailed step-by-step instructions for replacing individual components of the device.
Apple advises users and technicians to read through the entire repair manual before starting any repairs. They should only proceed if they are comfortable with performing the repairs as instructed in these guides.
Safety precautions
Safety guides for glass and battery replacements
Apple has also published dedicated safety guides for procedures involving broken glass and battery replacements on the iPhone Duo.
These documents outline the necessary precautions, tools, and steps to minimize the risk of injury or damage during such repairs.
The company stresses the importance of following these safety guidelines while performing any repair work on their devices.
Parts availability
No replacement parts available yet
While Apple does sell genuine replacement parts and tools through its Self Service Repair Store, the same isn't true for the iPhone Duo.
The company has yet to make replacement parts for this new device available in its store.
However, the official repair manuals do provide procedures for replacing a wide range of components in the iPhone Duo, such as the back glass, battery, logic board, and more. Check out the complete list here.