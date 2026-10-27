Apple releases iOS 27.2 with new Siri AI features
What's the story
Apple has released the latest version of its operating system, iOS 27.2, for iPhones. The update brings a host of new features and improvements, including an updated look for Apple Music, expanded language support for Siri AI, enhancements to Messages and Podcasts apps, and Apple Pencil support for the iPhone Duo model. Here's a detailed look at what's new in this update.
AI enhancement
Siri AI gets major enhancements
The iOS 27.2 update brings major improvements to Siri AI, especially for iPhone 16 models and later, as well as iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.
Now, Siri can remember past conversations and provide more contextual responses by pulling information from various sources like photos in Messages, Calendar event attendees, voicemails, Safari history/Reading List.
The feature also lets users choose which apps Siri can access through a single setting.
App updates
New black-and-white Apple Music app icon
The iOS 27.2 update also brings a new black-and-white app icon for Apple Music, replacing the old red one. The app's accent color has also been changed from red to blue for the selected tab.
Meanwhile, the Photos app now supports SynthID watermarking to help users identify whether an image was created or modified using generative tools in Photos and Image Playground.
App enhancements
Updates to Podcasts and Games apps
The Home tab of the Podcasts app has been split into two sections: New Episodes and Continue Playing. This way, users can easily find the latest episodes of their favorite shows and pick up where they left off.
Meanwhile, the Friends tab in the Games app gives context on friend suggestions and shows recently played games on friends' player pages for a more personalized gaming experience.
App upgrades
Apple TV app gets simple profiles support
The iOS 27.2 update also brings Simple Profiles to the Apple TV app, letting every household member have their own profile with personalized recommendations.
FaceTime now supports adding a third-party sign language interpreter or live captioner to a call for improved accessibility.
These updates are part of Apple's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience across its platforms.
Smart home
Improvements to Home app for smart locks
The iOS 27.2 update also brings new features to the Home app for compatible smart locks.
Users can now automatically lock a door after closing or get notified if it stays open too long with the Lock After Closing and Door Left Open options.
These updates are part of Apple's continued focus on improving smart home security and convenience for its users.