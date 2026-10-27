Apple releases iOS 27.2 with new Siri AI features

The iOS 27.2 update brings major improvements to Siri AI, especially for iPhone 16 models and later, as well as iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Now, Siri can remember past conversations and provide more contextual responses by pulling information from various sources like photos in Messages, Calendar event attendees, voicemails, Safari history/Reading List.

The feature also lets users choose which apps Siri can access through a single setting.