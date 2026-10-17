Why Apple's antitrust settlement talks with Justice Department worry developers
What's the story
Apple's negotiations with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) over a potential antitrust settlement have raised concerns among developers like PayPal and Epic Games. They fear that the proposed agreement may not adequately address Apple's alleged anti-competitive practices. The apprehensions stem from the DOJ's focus on iPhone interoperability as part of the ongoing discussions, The Information reported.
Developer apprehensions
Developers fear lenient requirements in proposed settlement
The DOJ has reportedly requested developers to suggest ways to enhance iPhone interoperability with other devices.
However, many developers and antitrust lawyers are worried that the department could propose a settlement with relatively lenient requirements for how Apple's devices interact with those of other companies.
PayPal and Epic Games have already raised these concerns directly with DOJ officials.
Ongoing negotiations
Antitrust case against Apple continues to progress
Despite reports of settlement talks, the antitrust case against Apple has continued to move forward. The tech giant has vowed to "vigorously" defend itself against the government's allegations.
Recently, Apple and the DOJ clashed over access to internal documents from federal agencies during discovery.
However, behind-the-scenes negotiations are still ongoing, with iPhone interoperability being a key focus area for the Justice Department.
Potential hurdles
Apple has made some changes since DOJ lawsuit
Since the DOJ filed the lawsuit in 2024, Apple has made some changes to its products and policies. These include improving messaging interoperability with Android devices.
But the company is likely to resist making more significant changes to its ecosystem.
This could complicate efforts to reach a settlement in the ongoing antitrust case against it.