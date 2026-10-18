Why Apple's HomeView is raising concerns among recipe writers

The HomeView can pull up recipes quickly, offering simple, step-by-step instructions.

It is part of a growing trend of tools that aim to simplify online recipes by providing just the essentials.

This means no more scrolling through long web pages filled with unnecessary text and personal anecdotes before reaching the actual recipe.

The device provides ingredient lists, cooking instructions, and timers that can all be navigated hands-free using voice controls and Siri AI.