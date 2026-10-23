Apple's iPhone Duo goes on sale today
What's the story
Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is now available for purchase in India. The device was unveiled at the company's 'Surprise and Shine' event last month along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, unlike its non-foldable counterparts which went on sale a week after launch, the iPhone Duo remained unavailable for purchase until today.
Cost details
iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900
The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 for the base model with 256GB of internal storage.
The 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at ₹3,24,900 and ₹3,74,900, respectively.
If you need more storage space, the top-end 2TB variant of the Duo is available for ₹4,49,900.
The foldable phone comes in two color options: Star White and Night Sky.
Buying options
You can buy the foldable phone from Apple's online store
You can buy the iPhone Duo from Apple's online store and select partner retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Lotus Electronics, among others.
Apple is offering up to ₹81,500 credit through its Trade In program if you exchange an eligible iPhone 13 or newer model.
There are also no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months with most leading banks.
Extra perks
Instant cashback of up to ₹7,000 offered on purchases
Along with the trade-in credit and EMI options, Apple is also offering instant cashback of up to ₹7,000 with eligible American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards on the purchase of iPhone Duo.
The device comes pre-installed with iOS 27.1 and supports Apple Intelligence features such as Siri AI.
It packs a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera system (wide + ultra-wide) and a 12MP Center Stage front camera.
Device features
The device is powered by A20 Pro chipset
The iPhone Duo sports a book-style design with a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR folding display and a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display.
Both panels support ProMotion technology, providing an immersive experience for gaming, watching videos, and multitasking.
The device is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset built using a 2nm process.
Tech specs
It supports MagSafe wireless charging and USB Type-C connectivity
The iPhone Duo supports MagSafe wireless charging, USB Type-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.
It uses a dual-battery architecture with Apple claiming up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and up to 44 hours on the outer screen.
This makes it a powerful device for both work and play.