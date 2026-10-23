Apple's iPhone Duo goes on sale today

The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 for the base model with 256GB of internal storage.

The 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at ₹3,24,900 and ₹3,74,900, respectively.

If you need more storage space, the top-end 2TB variant of the Duo is available for ₹4,49,900.

The foldable phone comes in two color options: Star White and Night Sky.